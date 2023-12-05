Book of poems puts the author in the shoes of Bob Dylan on a trip to Argentina; award is organized by the Brazilian Book Chamber

The 65th edition of the Jabuti Prize, the biggest literary award in Brazil, awarded this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023), the work “Ghost Engineer”, written by Fabrício Corsaletti and published by Companhia das Letras, as book of the year 2023 There were 5 finalists, divided into 20 categories. In the work of poems, the author imagines himself in the shoes of Bob Dylan on a trip to Argentina.

The ceremony was held at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo. The author received R$70,000 and a trip to the Frankfurt Book Fair, the largest literary event in the world for business in the industry. In addition, the winner of each category also received R$5,000 and a statuette.

The Jabuti Prize is organized by the CBL (Brazilian Book Chamber) and is divided into 4 axes: literature, non-fiction, editorial production and innovation.

The literary celebration has been held since 1958 and has become the biggest national book award, being a reference in the Brazilian cultural sector. In addition to recognizing and promoting literature, arts and sciences produced in the country, it values ​​all book production chains.

In this edition there is a new category, “New Writer”, which aims to offer visibility to those who publish their first book.

Read the list of winners:

Axis: Literature

Tale: “Natural Education: posthumous and unpublished texts”, by João Gilberto Noll (Record);

“Natural Education: posthumous and unpublished texts”, by João Gilberto Noll (Record); Chronicle: “Title For Whom the Pans Bang”, by Antonio Prata (Companhia das Letras);

“Title For Whom the Pans Bang”, by Antonio Prata (Companhia das Letras); Comics: “Mukanda Tiodora”, Marcel D’Salete (Veneta);

“Mukanda Tiodora”, Marcel D’Salete (Veneta); Children’s: “Doçura”, by Anna Cunha and Emília Nuñez (Tibi Livros);

“Doçura”, by Anna Cunha and Emília Nuñez (Tibi Livros); Youth: “Colored glasses: seeing and not seeing”, by Lilia Moritz Schwarcz and Suzane Lopes (Companhia das Letrinhas);

“Colored glasses: seeing and not seeing”, by Lilia Moritz Schwarcz and Suzane Lopes (Companhia das Letrinhas); Poetry: “Ghost Engineer”, by Fabrício Corsaletti (Companhia das Letras);

“Ghost Engineer”, by Fabrício Corsaletti (Companhia das Letras); Entertainment Romance: “Inside our silence”, by Karine Asth (Bestiário);

“Inside our silence”, by Karine Asth (Bestiário); Literary Novel: “The dangers of the emperor: a novel from the Second Reign”, by Ruy Castro (Companhia das Letras).

Axis: Non-Fiction

Art: “Walter Firmo: in the verb of silence the synthesis of the scream”, by Sérgio Burgi (IMS);

“Walter Firmo: in the verb of silence the synthesis of the scream”, by Sérgio Burgi (IMS); Biography and Report: “Camouflaged power: the military and politics, from the end of the dictatorship to the alliance with Bolsonaro”, by Fabio Victor (Companhia das Letras);

“Camouflaged power: the military and politics, from the end of the dictatorship to the alliance with Bolsonaro”, by Fabio Victor (Companhia das Letras); Sciences: “Climate emergency: global warming, youth activism and the fight for a better world”, by Matthew Shirts (Clear enigma);

“Climate emergency: global warming, youth activism and the fight for a better world”, by Matthew Shirts (Clear enigma); Human Sciences: “Humanamente Digital: human-centered artificial intelligence”, by Cassio Pantaleoni (Unità Educacional);

“Humanamente Digital: human-centered artificial intelligence”, by Cassio Pantaleoni (Unità Educacional); Social Sciences: “Limits of democracy: from June 2013 to the Bolsonaro government”, by Marcos Nobre (However);

“Limits of democracy: from June 2013 to the Bolsonaro government”, by Marcos Nobre (However); Creative economy: “Recipes from Favela Orgânica”, by Regina Tchelly (Senac Rio).

Axis: Editorial Production

Cover: “Mensagem”, by the cover artist Flávia Castanheira (However);

“Mensagem”, by the cover artist Flávia Castanheira (However); Illustration: “The remarkable story of the striped man”, by illustrator Fayga Ostrower (EDUFRN);

“The remarkable story of the striped man”, by illustrator Fayga Ostrower (EDUFRN); Graphic project: “Expresso 2222”, by Ana Oliveira, Paulo Chagas (Iyá Omin);

“Expresso 2222”, by Ana Oliveira, Paulo Chagas (Iyá Omin); Translation: “Finnegans Rivolta”, by organizer Dirce Waltrick do Amarante (Iluminuras).

Axis: Innovation