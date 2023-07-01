Supernatural presence? Images captured by a security camera at the ISSSTE hospital in Tabasco have given rise to speculation about the existence of beings from the afterlife. The video in question has become a true viral phenomenon on social networks, generating endless reactions and debates among users.

The person responsible for sharing these chilling recordings is the TikTok user @esquivelgene, who works as an employee in said hospital located in Villahermosa, TabascoMexico.

The first video shows what appears to be a waiting room where the lights begin to fail, while whispers and moans are heard, which later turn into disturbing screams. The author of the video commented: “This is already scary!”.

Given the doubts and skepticism expressed by many users, the intrepid TikToker decided to share another even more shocking video. This time, it was caught on a hospital security camera and shows a mysterious shadow moving through the corridors until entering a room.

Some comments in the publication suggest that this type of phenomenon is not uncommon in a place like a hospital, where experiences of suffering and death accumulate, leaving an energetic imprint on its environment.

However, the user did not stop there and shared a third recording, possibly the most terrifying so far. In this new video, you can see how the supposed ghost manipulates objects and throws them to the ground.

In one of the shots, the hospital employee He was on one of the floors, filming while he says: “I don’t see anything, look.” At that precise moment, an orange jar inexplicably falls from a table. Quickly, the author enters the room, but finds that it is completely empty.

As you continue down the hall, the cart used to transport medicines begins to move without any logical explanation. Between nervous giggles, the TikToker exclaims, “Look, look at that move!” and he points out that there is absolutely no one present in that space of the hospital.

These shocking recordings have unleashed a wave of reactions on social media, sparking heated debates and sparking various theories about the paranormal. Although some maintain their skepticism, others are convinced of the presence of inexplicable phenomena at the ISSSTE hospital in Tabasco.

The video has become a trend in a matter of hours, capturing the attention of those who enjoy the mysterious and the supernatural. While the debate about the existence of ghosts continues, each individual has the freedom to believe or not in these haunting apparitions.