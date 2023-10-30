There is one day left until Halloween is finally celebrated, a holiday in which scares and fear are the order of the day, which is why films of this style have been released in cinemas and horror-themed video games are becoming more striking. This takes us to the streets of Brazil, where a man plays pranks on people walking at night through different parts of this city.

Some could go for the conventional part, that is, dressing up as a monster and scaring people, but this user has gone one step further, as he has dressed a drone as a ghost to chase his victims. The result is captured videos that have been shared through social networks, with reactions scattered among the public where laughter is highlighted.

Here you can see it:

🇧🇷 | In Brazil, a man creates a “ghost drone” to terrify people during Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/HD4iHSaOeL — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) October 30, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the person who created the prank has gotten quite creative by placing objects on the drone such as a mask, as well as arms on the sides and a kind of spooky lighting. What is really surprising is that the device can carry so much weight and at the same time can chase people with a moderate speed at which it is not greatly overwhelmed.

In news related to social networks, a cosplayer has recently captivated fans of Street Fighter with his interpretation of Chun-Li. If you want more about this content, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is that it was a creative idea to make jokes, but it’s really funnier when it doesn’t happen to you. I’m quite surprised that I can carry the sheets, the mask and those like arms without losing stability.