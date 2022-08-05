A spokeswoman said officers drove in front of the protesters to stop them. At Tjalleberd the group was brought to a halt. There the tractors turned around and then went wrong in the other direction. Once again they encountered a police blockade, after which the activists drove via the roadside to the entrance and exit at Tijnje to leave the highway.
It is not known whether anyone has been arrested. The police spokeswoman said that an attempt is being made to register the tractors as much as possible.
