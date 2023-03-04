On the A9 near Spaarndam, a wrong-way driver drove into an oncoming delivery van in the night from Friday to Saturday. The ghost driver was seriously injured. The driver of the van is miraculously left with ‘only bruises’ from the violent collision, according to an initial investigation by the emergency services.

According to the police, the accident happened around 3:35 am, after a 32-year-old man from Heerhugowaard ended up on the wrong side of the road with his passenger car. He drove on the road towards van Velzen head-on on the delivery van. Images from after the accident show how the noses of the vehicles are completely compressed.

Two trauma helicopters landed, but only the wrong-way driver was in serious condition. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. The slightly injured driver of the van is a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam.

Police closed the highway for several hours for an investigation. The A9 from Velsen to Haarlem has been passable again since about 07:00.