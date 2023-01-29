What is happening in the Netherlands, yesterday a ghost driver fled with a baby on board…

Of course it is always the excesses that make the news, we get that, but still, sometimes you wonder: how? And especially ‘Why on earth?’. In the category ‘you can’t be serious!’ we have another one for you.

For that we take you to Echt, one of the few municipalities that borders both Germany and Belgium. There were two people with one on the market in Echt yesterday chat trick, a term used by the police. That’s a way to steal money (or stuff) from other people. In a chat trick, there is one person who keeps the victim talking and another who steals money or belongings.

The intended victims reported this, which prompted the police to arrive. SO far so good. The suspects (read, the scammers, but you can’t say that) made the only wrong decision: they fled. They did that by car and that’s why you can now read about it on Autoblog!

The two fled and that resulted in a crazy ride. The couple drove right through a roadblock, for example. They also overtook on the right. They also drove straight over a roundabout. As icing in the applesauce, they went ghost driving at high speed on the A2.

The police thought it was enough and gave up the pursuit. The police often do this to reduce the risk of an accident. People like this don’t seem very suited to making good decisions and a rear view mirror filled with police cars probably isn’t going to help.

Ghost driver flees police WITH baby

That does not mean that the police left them alone, on the contrary. Other officers encountered the fleeing couple further down the highway. The driver of the car stopped and they tried to flee on foot. Something that failed. Both he and his female co-driver (a 20-year-old lady from Ireland) were taken to the police station.

To the horror of the police, there was a toddler in the back seat, without a seatbelt. The small child has been handed over to Crisis Service Youth, because in the cell with one of the parents is not possible. Plus, it’s pretty obvious that these two people aren’t very responsible with a baby, so maybe it’s for the better.

The police are currently investigating what exactly happened.

