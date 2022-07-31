Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A pedestrian was hit by a ghost car Saturday night at the Villa Unión, Mazatlán syndicate.

The report was given at approximately 10:30 p.m. where it was mentioned that on Highway Mexico 40 in the direction of Concordia, there was a male person who had been run over by a ghost car and they requested the presence of emergency services.

Paramedics from the Caresur Group went to the site and treated a man of approximately 45 years of age who presented an open fracture of the tibia and fibula, for which he was transferred to the Social Security clinic of the Villa Unión syndicate.

The injured person was said to be a resident of the Flor de Mayo neighborhood, who intended to cross the federal highway Mexico 40 when he was hit by the ghost car whose characteristics were not provided.

Municipal Transit personnel came to learn of the fact.