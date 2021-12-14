On 13 December 2020 a ghost bird made an appearance in one Colombian farm, which is located in Chibolo, a municipality in Colombia that is part of the Magdalena department. He looked like a wooden animal, motionless in its terrifying position that frightened young and old of that estate. The video of the meeting went viral on YouTube thanks to the ViralHog channel.

Photo source from ViralHog YouTube video

In the video you can hear a really scared woman when the animal, which looks fake in reality, moves its dark eyes. The animal sits comfortably on top of a fence. He never made a sound and never moved anything but his eyes.

It looked like a piece of wood, but it was a real animal, almost a ghost. Every time he opened his eyes and mouth, screams of terror from those present could be heard in the video. Because it is certainly a scary encounter. But what animal is it?

The first time I saw it I thought it was a stick, but it moved and I walked over. The bird opened its eyes and mouth and it scared me a lot, but because it was so weird I decided to take pictures and record videos.

These are the words of the author of the video which was then released online. At one point a woman who was there with them asks a child:

Make a little noise so that the bird opens its mouth, see how it has big eyes.

Photo source from ViralHog YouTube video

What breed is this ghost bird that appeared on the farm in Colombia?

It is not an unknown animal, but a known species, although it rarely happens to see it. The bird is native to South America and lives mainly in Brazil, Bolivia, Peru and Colombia.

Photo source from ViralHog YouTube video

I’ve been to that farm about five times, neighbors around say they heard it, but whoever saw it was over 15 years ago.

Who knows why now the Urutau, what is the name of this bird, also known as the mother of the moon or stump, has returned to show up. And what’s more, during the day.