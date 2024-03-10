In the last moment, New York City witnessed of the presence of different 'ghost' bicycles in different areas. This is a series of tributes made by a group of food delivery people to those who died during service. Along with this reminder, they demand an improvement in working conditions and a regulatory framework for those who work in delivery.

The scene is repeated in different parts of the Big Apple: white bicycles that look abandoned, tied in different places, with flowers and some message. Although many residents of the city seem not to know what it is about, the truth is that it is a widely disseminated tribute and that it is aimed at remembering these employees who lost their lives in the midst of conditions that have no type of regulation.

Ghost bicycles: the tribute to the delivery drivers who died in New York

These tributes are an initiative of El Diario de los Deliveryboys in the Big Applea movement on social networks that brings together thousands of workers in the sector, according to a report by Telemundo. Initially, the accounts on the platforms were created with the aim of alerting delivery drivers about crimes in New York. However, given the repeated deaths, it took on a larger purpose.

Although it was not strictly born in this sector of the population and was already done previously to graph deaths of cyclists in general, it gained a lot of impact thanks to this use. Ghost bikes are painted white and tied to railings, poles and any structure that can prevent theft. Before leaving them there as a souvenir, A farewell is made to each deceased delivery driver and flowers, photos and messages are left to remember it. Along with this, collections are also carried out to help families pay for the funeral and everything that goodbyes entail and the request of thousands is channeled to be granted rights and certain protection to the sector.