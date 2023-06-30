At Annapurna Interactive’s Showcase it was announced Ghost Bikesarriving in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and on Game Pass from D1. You can see the trailer below.

There description reads: “Ghost Bike puts players in the role of a street kid from Freehub City on a mission to bring back to life the last Ghost Bike, the magical couriers who traveled between the worlds of the living and the dead. Ride the Ghost Bike in the beyond and save the lost souls of Wheel World.”

“Abandoned and forgotten, the Ghost Bikes it needs to be fixed. Bikes need maintenance and this one is at its last link! Defeat ghosts in contests of speed and skill to reclaim the power of the Ghost. Only then can you embark on the journey to the afterlife and bring the true spirit of the bicycle back to Wheel World.”

What do you think of this new game from Annapurna Interactive?