Channing Tatum stated that his production company “Free Association” owns the rights to the film Ghosts, released in the 90s, which has become a classic for lovers of romantic productions. According to what was declared by the actor during an interview Tatum will play the role of Patrick Swayze in the remake of Ghostshowever, making some changes to the film.

Acclaimed by both critics and audiences since its release in July of 1990, Ghosts tells the story of Sam Wheatprecisely interpreted by Swayzewho after being killed continues to observe the life of his girlfriend, the artist Mollyplayed by Demi Moore. The Ghosts original grossed $505 million in 1990, winning two Academy Awards and many other nominations. The film is not only the highest grossing film of 1990, but one of the best in the history of cinema in this special ranking.

Channing Tatum will be back in theaters in Magic Mike Last Dance, third and final film in the Magic Mike series produced by Warner Bros scheduled for February 10th. The work will bring together the actor and the director Steven Soderbergh.