The telenovela Carlos Ghosn has not yet reached its last installment. On the contrary, the story linked to the crimes committed by the former number one of the Nissan-Renault alliance and his consequent escape continues to offer moves and countermoves day after day: the latest is represented by the lawsuit that the Brazilian manager has filed against of the Japanese giant, of which he was president, for over 1 billion dollars.

A maxi legal action from nine zeros then, what’s more it’s not just about Nissan: according to reports from Bloomberg, in fact, two other companies and over ten individuals would also have ended up in Ghosn’s sights. The reason official? Having ousted him in 2018 and arranging his arrest for alleged financial wrongdoing, thus causing profound damage not only to his finances but also to his reputation.

The cause was filed on May 18 to the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Cassation of Lebanon, where Ghosn currently lives after his dramatic escape from Japan at the end of 2019 which had allowed him to escape trial, but has only recently been viewed by Bloomberg.

We recall that Ghosn is still wanted for criminal charges in Japan, where Nissan has also filed a civil suit against him asking for the compensation for damages. But now the situation seems to have reversed, because it was the Brazilian manager himself who attacked the Japanese giant: Ghosn has requested 588 million dollars in compensation and lost costs, plus 500 million dollars in punitive measures. “The serious and sensitive allegations leveled at Ghosn will linger in people’s minds for years – reads the lawsuit signed by his legal team – He will suffer from it for the rest of his life as they will have a persistent impacteven if based only on a mere suspicion”.