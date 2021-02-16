Saqr Ghobash, President of the Federal National Council, said: “Perhaps it is fortunate that the forty-ninth anniversary of the founding of the Federal National Council comes a few days after the realization of our country’s dream of stabilizing the Hope Probe in the orbit of Mars as the fifth country in the world to achieve this achievement, and on the anniversary of the founding of the Council we renew The pledge to our wise leadership to exert every precious and precious effort, through our constitutional roles, in promoting the blessed course of the Union, and the state’s ability to achieve its future goals through constructive partnership with the government, in a way that meets the aspirations of our people for development and prosperity.

In his opening speech to the Federal National Council session, held this morning, Ghobash stressed that the council will remain as the founding fathers wanted it, led by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest his soul – a fortified castle for the Shura, a supreme symbol of the union, and a platform for leadership and government cohesion with Representatives of the people of the United Arab Emirates in order to continue the national gains and achievements in accordance with the standards of competence and excellence.

He added: “Perhaps the political empowerment program launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State – may God protect him – in 2005 embodies the deep faith and firm confidence in broadening the frameworks for political participation and empowering the representatives of the state’s people to be active participants in the state’s process. To explore its future in the next 50 years, reaching the centenary of the Emirates in the year 2071. “

He pointed out that raising the representation of Emirati women in the Federal National Council to 50% only confirms their unprecedented achievements and their vital and influential role in all sectors of the state, which qualifies them well to be a strategic and pivotal partner for men in the continuation and development of the state. In this regard, I extend my due greetings and deserved appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak – Mother of the Emirates – President of the General Women’s Union, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation for her pioneering role and influential contributions not only to Emirati women, but also for being an inspiring model in giving. And work for women in the world.

Ghobash expressed the FNC’s pride and appreciation for all successive generations of chairing and membership of the Council over the course of its previous legislative chapters for their dedication and sincere effort, and for carrying them to the trust of national responsibility with impartiality and impartiality for the common good of the state and the people of the Emirates. Today, we are continuing their path in preserving the values ​​and principles of this lofty national edifice – the Federal National Council – and we pray to God to help us represent the interests of our people and in a way that achieves the goal of our leadership for good and development.





