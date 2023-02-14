Ghisleri: “Disheartened people, can’t find references and stay at home”

The regional elections they ended up with two verdicts clear, the coalition of centre-right is clearly in the lead preferences of the Italians, but the first party confirms that of abstentionjust voted 1 in 4 voters, never so bad. On this record desertion, the pollster Alessandra Ghisleri has his own theory: There is something – Ghisleri explains to La Stampa – that it bites you inside: at some point people Not they find more the stimuli nor the alternative points of reference. This means that when there is a candidate it’s a strong coalition, people are heading in that direction. But whoever has a little different hint and doesn’t find a point of landing, loses the “creed”. On the other hand, there is a well-founded suspicion that many did not go to vote simply Why they did not know“.

“We will see the data and study them – continues Ghisleri in La Stampa -, but I think it is exactly like this: abstentionism was higher at left. With a joke we could say that on the left the strongest party was precisely that of abstention. And this not for a deficit of the candidates because the centre-left had deployed gods good administrators. Meloni won because he proved he is coherent. A quality. That’s why a just under 5 months since the political elections, in two such different Regions, the support for this clarity has been confirmed. If you don’t have the strength to engage voters, you risk losing them along the way. Those who feel excluded – and here we come to the central point – you rely on those who can make the change. Here because the right won back. But there is no transfer of votes, for example from left to right. There was a confirmation of the right-wing votes and they are missed those on the left“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

