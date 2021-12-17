Ghislaine Maxwell said at her trial that the prosecutors had not been able to prove that she was guilty of sexual crimes. The British socialite therefore did not consider it necessary to testify in the high-profile case.











Maxwell, 59, is accused of having arranged girls for sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, her ex-partner. He committed suicide in his cell.

Prosecutors have “not proved her case beyond a reasonable doubt, so there is no need for me to testify,” Maxwell told the New York judge.

Her statement ended the plea. The defense has spent the past two days trying to cast doubt on the statements of four women who claim to have been abused by Maxwell and Epstein as teenagers.