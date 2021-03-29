Ghislaine maxwell, the alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, was charged this Monday for the first time of sex trafficking of a minor. Federal prosecutors charged her with grooming a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts with Epstein and then paying him.

The new federal indictment filed in Manhattan notes that on multiple occasions between 2001 and 2004, the girl provided nude massages to Epstein at his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, during which he engaged in sexual acts with her.

The new charges against Maxwell go beyond those contained in an earlier indictment that charged her with helping Epstein recruit, groom, and ultimately sexually abuse girls, but they did not include allegations of sex trafficking.

The new indictment says that after the girl gave Epstein the massages, Maxwell or others who worked for him paid the girl. hundreds of dollars in cash.

The new indictment comes nearly nine months after Maxwell, 59, a figure on the New York social scene, was arrested in New Hampshire on charges of having lured underage girls, one as young as 14, into Epstein’s orbit, and contributed to their abuse.

The new accusation issued this Monday cites another 14-year-old girl who identifies only as Minor Victim-4.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since her arrest last July and is awaiting trial in the United States District Court in Manhattan. He pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

The new indictment also says that Epstein and Maxwell encouraged the girl to recruit other young women to get sexualized massages.

In response, the indictment says, the girl brought in multiple women and girls to give Epstein erotic massages, and both she and the person who recruited her received hundreds of dollars in cash.

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in his cell in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, a month after his arrest on charges of sexual exploitation and abuse of dozens of girls and women at his Manhattan mansion, his Palm Beach property. and other places.