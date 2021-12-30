Did she really think she could get away with this? The lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, right-hand man and life partner of child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his cell in 2019, made it appear during her trial in New York in recent weeks as if she had known nothing about the frequent abuse of underage girls. That failed to convince the jury. After a deliberation of five days, she reached a unanimous verdict on Wednesday: guilty on five of the six charges.

For three weeks, four now adult victims—Jane, Kate, Carolyn and Annie Farmer, the only one to use name and nickname—testified about Maxwell’s involvement in Epstein’s crimes. She was often the one who innocently approached the girls, then between fourteen and sixteen years old. Despite the age difference, she built up a kind of friendship with them, which lured the girls into unsafe situations. “It all seemed like a harmless, silly joke,” Kate said.

Jane was eating an ice cream at a youth camp when she saw Maxwell walking a dog. Maxwell had first had a cup of tea with Kate in Paris and praised “my friend” Jeffrey. Carolyn got into the network through another underage girl, who had asked her “if I wanted to make money.” Annie Farmer met Epstein through her sister Maria. He was the first to go to the police with a statement about the abuse by the rich businessman.

The second step, according to the testimonies, was each time the girls were invited to Epstein’s home. There they were asked to massage him. “Why don’t you give him a squeeze to show how strong you are,” Maxwell had asked Kate. The massages ended in sex, in which, according to the four victims, Maxwell often participated. “Hands were everywhere,” said Jane. Carolyn said Maxwell felt her breasts, hips and butt and concluded that I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends. Epstein acquaintances also allegedly abused them.

The testimonies, which went on for days, were emotional. All the women shared how vulnerable they were during the time they were abused by Maxwell and Epstein. They had money worries or problems with their own family. Thus, they were receptive to the idea of ​​having nice adult friends. All four girls had been abused many times, sometimes at Epstein’s New York home, sometimes at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, sometimes at his New Mexico estate. The period they testified about ran from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyers, even during the interrogation, portrayed the victims as calculating types, trying to gain socially from their relationship with Maxwell “who seemed to know everyone,” as one witness said. It was also said of some girls that they had drug problems at the time and therefore would not be reliable as witnesses.

The defendant heard the jury’s verdict on Wednesday at the latest without moving. The now sixty-year-old daughter of British media tycoon Robert Maxwell can face a prison sentence of up to decades. The judge has yet to render the verdict, it is not known when that will happen.

Maxwell’s conviction does not end the bizarre Epstein case. In recent weeks, the prosecution has focused on criminal offenses with which it could have its most involved accomplice convicted. In the meantime, many other names have been mentioned in the file, of which that of the British Prince Andrew is probably the best known, of men who have also had sex with underage girls via Epstein’s network. More women have come forward in the case than the four testifying here.

The victims said afterwards that they were relieved that there was now some form of justice. “The jury remained focused on what really mattered: that Ms. Maxwell played a major role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls,” said Jane’s attorney. “I hope this verdict offers comfort to all who need it and shows that no one is above the law,” said Annie Farmer. Epstein himself has not appeared in court, he has never had to confront his victims. He died in his cell under suspicious circumstances in August 2019, with the official explanation – suicide – being questioned from many sides.

