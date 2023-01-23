Ghislaine Maxwell has gained international fame for two unusual reasons: she was a partner of the American pedophile and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein -convicted for a network of trafficking of minors- and, as if that were not enough, sentenced in June 2022 for his role in the recruitment of minors for the also financial magnate.

“Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a critical role in facilitating sexual abuse”said Judge Alison J. Nathan, who sentenced Maxwell to spend 20 years in a United States prison after finding her guilty of five of the six charges related to the child trafficking network, according to the ‘BBC’ chain.

Just a few months after his conviction, Maxwell sent a message to the victims of Epstein, who took his own life in a Manhattan prison cell in 2019. La exsocialité, in dialogue with English broadcaster and writer Jeremy Kyle , for his program ‘TalkTV’, aroused the outrage of many with his statements.

“I am saying that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and be upset with the authorities that allowed that to happen. And as I said, I hope they have some closure due to the judicial process that took place ”, said Maxwell, 61, when the interviewer asked him to address the victims of his deceased ex-partner.

His bond with Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth II



As if that were not enough, Maxwell, who is serving his sentence in a Florida prison, opened up about a subject as controversial as it was mysterious: Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s accusations against Andrés, the Duke of York and third son of the late queen. Isabell II, for sexual abuse.

After the lawsuit against the Queen’s son, by Giuffre, was not dismissed, Buckingham Palace announced through a statement that it was withdrawing Andrés’ military titles and royal patronage.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake public tasks and is defending the case as a private citizen, ”said the statement issued at the beginning of 2022.

Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with the claimant.

The woman alleged in the lawsuit that Epstein trafficked her and forced her to have sex with his friends, including Prince Andrew, according to ‘CNN’. Giuffre claimed to have been sexually abused by Andres on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, at his Manhattan mansion and at the London home of his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

One of the pieces of evidence that put the prince in the eye of the hurricane was a photo in which he is seen casually surrounding Giuffre’s waist with his arm, then 17 years old. In the background, Maxwell is also posing, beaming from ear to ear.

“I don’t remember them meeting. And I don’t think that photo is real. It’s a fake. I don’t think it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not. There has never been an original, there is no photograph (…) I don’t remember her in my house”Maxwell clarified in an interview with Jeremy Kyle.

According to a document filed by Giuffre’s lawyers, in February 2022, both the prince and the plaintiff reached an out-of-court financial settlement. Although the member of the British royal family did not accept the accusations, he did promise to make a substantial donation to the plaintiff’s charity and, in addition, expressed solidarity with the victims.

“I can tell you that Prince Andrew, when there was an active case against him, he had every right to get the original, send it out for testing, to prove it false and it never happened. Instead, he settled, reportedly, for millions of dollars,” Lisa Bloom, a lawyer for Epstein’s victims, told the ‘Good Morning Britain’ TV show.

Ghislaine Maxewell Interview: In an upcoming interview with @TalkTV Maxwell denies that Prince Andrew ever met Virginia Giuffre. Even in prison she is still protecting the rich and powerful men that she trafficked young girls to! Who else is she protecting? #GhislaineMaxwell pic.twitter.com/VB3KdJKWOc —Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 22, 2023

Maxwell is serving his 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee, from where he gave his interview. Her story was also brought to the small screen by the hand of the documentary ‘Ghislaine Maxwell: Disgustingly Rich’, which illustrates the painful testimonies of the survivors.

