Most had expected a criminal trial that would rock high society from New York to London. The defendant Ghislaine Maxwell, as the daughter of the British media tsar Robert Maxwell for a long time a fixed star of London social life and as partner of the New York finance manager Jeffrey Epstein, master of ceremonies of his social advancement, seemed to guarantee revelations about the social, economic and political upper class on two continents. The entourage of the 59-year-olds and the late Epstein included Presidents of the United States (Bill Clinton, Donald Trump), billionaires (Bill Gates, Leslie Wexner, Tom Pritzker), prominent lawyers (Kenneth Starr, Alan Dershowitz) and the queen's son Prince Andrew.

After the opening speeches two weeks ago, the expected social tremor surprisingly failed to materialize. Instead, three of the four anonymous witnesses testified in Manhattan federal court that Maxwell had recruited them as minors for sexual assault by Epstein. A domestic worker reported on sex toys and Maxwell’s role as Epstein’s “lady of the house”. Larry Visoski, pilot of Epstein’s private plane, ridiculed as the “Lolita Express”, remembered hundreds of flights to his boss’s property in Manhattan, Florida, New Mexico, Paris and on the Caribbean island of Little Saint James. Revelations, revelations, insights into the circle of prominent pedophiles that has been circulated again and again? Have so far not been.



The journalist Julie Brown blames the American judiciary for the rather cautious attempts at clarification. “The government keeps information secret, the prosecution allows documents to be sealed,” Brown told CNN on Wednesday. The reporter became aware of the Epstein / Maxwell case in 2017 via detours. At the time, she reported for the “Miami Herald” on the appointment of lawyer Alexander Acosta as Minister of Labor in the Trump administration. While doing research, Brown came across an unusual deal that Acosta had orchestrated in 2008 as a representative of the Florida federal attorney’s office. Although Epstein was suspected of having sexually abused at least 40 girls, Acosta agreed to let the bustling financial administrator get away with a year and a half imprisonment after he admitted to having raped a 13-year-old girl. In a series of articles on the “perversion of justice” Brown also disclosed that Epstein was allowed to serve the subsequently reduced sentence in his Palm Beach office.

“Sex slave” of the Royals

The name Ghislaine Maxwell was mentioned again and again in the trial files. Allegedly, as Epstein’s accomplice, the urbane Briton had regularly recruited girls and prepared them for sexual encounters in front of schools, shopping malls and beauty salons. Occasionally, some plaintiffs recalled, Maxwell also participated in the attacks.

When the United States was caught up in the abuse scandal involving Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo in the fall of 2017, federal police and prosecutors finally took notice. It was not until July 2019 that Epstein was arrested. Four weeks after he was charged with underage abuse and sex trafficking, law enforcement officers found his lifeless body in a Manhattan prison cell; the coroner said: suicide. Maxwell, who was in hiding, was arrested a year later on her property in a wooded area in New Hampshire.