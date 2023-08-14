













Ghibli’s new movie is already a hit at the Japanese box office









Until now, The Boy and the Heron, the new Studio Ghibli movie, sold more than 4,800,000 tickets, thus earning more than 6,235 million yen (about 43 million dollars).

In its first three days of release, it sold more than 1 billion tickets involving around 13.2 million dollars.

Besides, the feature film is particularly special because it has a simultaneous release in IMAX format. The new Studio Ghibli movie surpassed the premiere (the first four days) of Spirit Away (Spirited Away) Hayao Miyazaki’s award-winning film that in 2001 earned an Academy Award.

Your figures too surpassed the numbers raised at the premiere of TI have Wind Rises (2013), with around more than 50%.

Source: Studio Ghibli

The new Studio Ghibli movie surpassed 1.7 million dollars on IMAX screens, which means that set a new opening record (considering the first three days).

What will the new Studio Ghibli movie be about?

Hayao Miyazaki’s new film was revealed to be based on Yoshino Genzaburo’s novel. The story is set against the backdrop of the bombing of Tokyo after World War II.

Follow the story of Mahito Maki who will be played by Soma Santoki (The Promised Neverland live action). The rest of the cast includes Masaki Suda, Kou Shibasaki, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Keiko Takeshita, Jun Fubuki, Sawako Agawa, Karen Takizawa, Shinobu Ōtake, Jun Kunimura, Kaoru Kobayashi, and Shohei Hino.

Hayao Miyazaki was in charge of directing and scripting.

Takeshi Honda is the animation director (Ponyo, Evangelion).

Joe Hisashi is the composer of the music (Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro).

Toshio Suzuki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, is the producer.

Kenshi Yonezu (Chainsaw Man, Sangatsu no Lion, My Hero Academia), performs the theme song, Chikyūgi (Globe).

The film is expected to hit North America with the title The Boy and the Heron at the end of 2023.

