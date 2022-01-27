Studio Ghibli is one of the most important animation studios in all of Japan. In this way, everything possible is being done so that the legacy of this team is preserved. This had already been seen with a museum in Tokyo, and this year an amusement park will open in Aichi prefecture.

Studio Ghibli’s amusement park will open its doors on November 1, and will feature the Ghibli no Daisōko (Giant Ghibli Warehouse), Seishun no Oka (Hill of Youth), and Dondoko Mori (Dondoko Forest) areas, inspired by in My Neighbor Totoro. Along with these areas we found recreations of the airship of The Castle in the Skyand from the witch’s house in Earwig and the Witchas well as a themed food area.

With this, areas inspired by Princess Mononoke Y Kiki Home Deliveries are planned for the second half of 2023. Plans for this park began in 2019, but it was not until 2020 that construction began. This place is expected to receive more than 1.8 million visitors per year, although at the moment only Japanese are planned, due to the fact that the borders are closed due to the pandemic.

The Studio Ghibli theme park will open its doors on November 1, 2022. On related topics, the study has answered a big question from Spirited Away. Similarly, a Studio Ghibli auction broke a new record.

Via: Anime News Network.