The official site of the Ghibli Parkthe new theme park opened thanks to the success of the well-known Ghibli Museumannounced these days that it will soon start the online ticket sales also for international audiences. The designated date is the January 10, 2023 at 14:00 in Japan (6 in the morning in Italy) and the first edition of tickets sold will be for the period from 15 March to 30 April 2023.

Ghibli Park was inaugurated last November 1, two years after the opening scheduled for 2020. The Dondoko forestthe Ghibli Warehouse and the Hill of Youth are already open to the public, while La Mononoke Forest and the Valley of the Witches will open respectively at the end of 2023 and in 2024. The park occupies about 7.1 hectares of the total 194 hectares of theAichi Expo Memorial Parkwhere the 2005 World Expo was held. If you are interested in traveling to Japan and want to buy Ghibli Park tickets, we advise you to keep an eye on the official site of the structure in the next few days.

Source: Ghibli Park Street Anime News Network