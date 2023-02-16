One of the biggest attractions of the Ghibli Parkas well as of the Ghibli Museumis certainly the reproduction of the Catbusthe famous hybrid between feline and vehicle seen in My Neighbor Totoro and soon became an icon of the Studio Ghibli.

The management of the park, however, is not satisfied with having a Gattobus just for display, for this reason it is working on a real transportation line to move visitors around the park. In the press conference a few days ago, Ghibli Park announced that the implementation of five low-speed electric vehiclesbased on already existing Toyota models and disguised as Catbuswhich will be set in motion during these 2023.

According to the governor of Aichi Prefecture, Hideaki Ōmura: “When the Catbus vehicles are up and running they will become a major attraction for the park.”

Opened last November 1, two years after the originally scheduled date (and postponed due to the pandemic), Ghibli Park has allocated a good 6.5 billion yen as a budget for 2023.

Source: Kyodo News Street Anime News Network