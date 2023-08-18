













The Boy and the Heron it was announced for the Americas towards the end of 2023. The Studio Ghibli-produced film adopted a new title for the West. The original name of the film is Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka (How do you live?), and is based on one of Hayao Miyazaki’s favorite novels, with which it shares the original title.

The novel on which it was based was written by Genzaburo Yoshino and was published in 1937.

The Boy and the Heron features hand drawing and original script by Hayao Miyazaki, It is produced by Suzuki Toshi, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, whose website released different official images:

The musical composition will be in charge of Joe Hisaishi (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, The Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro). The opening theme is performed by Kenshi Yonezu and is titled “Spinning Globe”.

The film will premiere on September 7 at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. The United States will be received from September 29 to October 15 as part of the celebration of the 61st New York Film Festival. Finally, Europe will project The Boy and the Heron on September 22 at the 71st San Sebastian Festival, Spain.

Prepare for The Boy and the Heron

There is still some time for the movie to reach different parts of the world, but you can marathon the Studio Ghibli movies that are available on our streaming platforms.

Netflix has a wide catalog of Studio Ghibli movies, We list them below:

The wandering castle.

Spirited Away.

Arriety’s world.

Marnie’s memory.

My neighbor Totoro.

Ponyo and the secret of the little mermaid.

Whispers of the heart.

Kiki, home deliveries.

The return of the cat

