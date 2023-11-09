The Japanese government honored the composer Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, My Neighbor Totoro) With the’Order of the Rising Sun Award, Gold Rays with Rosette for his significant contributions to the country. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications revealed the honorees of the annual Autumn Decorations Award on its website, where Hisaishi was listed with 1,914 other civilian recipients among the 4,076 Japanese citizens and 103 foreigners.

The ministry will hold a ceremony to celebrate the awards on November 10 in Tokyo, with individual ceremonies for contributions to local government held in their respective prefectures. The Japanese government awarded the composer the Medal of Honor in 2010. Hisaishi also received his sixth Japanese Academy Award for “Best Music” the same year.

Joe Hisaishi he has composed the soundtracks for all of Hayao Miyazaki’s films since Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind on. He also composed the soundtrack for Isao Takahata’s film The Story of the Shining Princessand was the executive producer of the theatrical version of My Neighbor Totoro at the Barbican Center in London in 2022.

Hisaishi toured Paris, Melbourne, Los Angeles, New York and other cities for his “Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert: Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki” in 2017. He is currently touring around the world. In the past you have collaborated with artists such as Philip Glass, David Lang and Mischa Minsky, as well as with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, the Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and the American Symphony Orchestra.

Source: official site Street Anime News Network