We can’t make it any other way, the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima will be the fastest sedan in the world.

Downsizing affects us all. Some brands can delay it a bit. Not entirely coincidentally, it is the Italian brands that sell more old-fashioned technology. That has its advantages, because like @jaapiyo could report that those cars are therefore a lot more reliable! But we’re going with the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima not talking about the impeccable reliability, but the top speed: 334 km/h!

Top speed Maserati Ghibli Ultima 334

Yes, the Ultima runs at 334 km/h. This car is the last chapter in terms of Maserati eight-cylinder. Ferrari will stop supplying the engines after next year. The Nettuno V6 Biturbo will be the new top blow engine of the Italian car manufacturer. The first Maesrati with a V8 was the 5000GT in 1959. Since then, the Italian brand has produced 100,000 eight-cylinder cars.

In addition to the Ghibli Ultima 334, there is also one Maserati Levante Ultima V8. The top speed is not mentioned, because it is a lot lower. In both cases, the same 3.9 liter biturbo V8 is located in the front and in both cases this engine delivers 580 hp. That is, incidentally, the same as the Trofeo models have. So in that respect you are not missing anything. Still, the Ghibli Ultima runs faster.

The standard Trofeo stops at 326 km/h. According to Maserati, this is because of reducing the weight and mounting different tires. In addition to a higher top speed, the car is also faster on the sprint to 100 km / h: 3.9 counts instead of 4.3.

Adjustments

They are mainly cosmetic changes. But hey, aesthetics are very important with a Maserati, otherwise you wouldn’t buy a Maserati of course. The Ghibli Ultima 334 is painted in the color Scià di Persia, which is a cross between blue and green.

Very beautiful. The interior, black alcantara with peanut butter leather also looks great. Of course you have enough embroidery and badges to remind you that you are one of the 103 lucky owners of such an Ultima 334.

You can get the Levante Ultima V8 (that’s the SUV) in Nero Assoloto and Blue Royale. Just like with the Lynk & Co 01, you only have a choice of dark blue or black. At 22 inches, the rims are even a size larger than on the Ghibli. The interior is also very beautiful. The performance of the Levante V8 Ultima is equal to the Trofeo.

Check out the driving test with the Ghibli Trofeo below:

Both cars will make their debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Wouter will be present tomorrow!

