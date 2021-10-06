First outing for Giacomo Ghermandi in TCR Europe, when the continental tourism series arrives in Barcelona for the grand finale of the 2021 season this weekend.

The 36-year-old from Bologna, who started making his first experiences just this year in TCR Eastern Europe, will board a Cupra Leon Competición prepared by Lema Racing.

“It’s an apprenticeship season, but I am improving race after race – comments Ghermandi – In TCR Eastern Europe I came close to the podium a few times and last week I was in Monza for the Coppa Italia Turismo TCR where I fought for the Pole Position” .

“I can’t wait to be in Barcelona with the TCR Europe riders and compare myself with professionals such as Mikel Azcona and Tom Coronel, who are among my favorites.”

The Emilian has already understood that the world of TCR touring racing is the one for him, but at the moment he has not yet decided what he will do in 2022, for which he is still in the classic phase of leafing through the daisy.

“In the meantime, I can’t wait to go to Spain and fight on the track to get the best possible result. The car is fast and the team is very well prepared, so we are ready!”

“For next year we are evaluating various options, such as continuing in TCR Eastern Europe, staying at home and enrolling in TCR Italy, or taking a leap into TCR Europe”.