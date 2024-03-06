Moro case, the background of the former magistrate Colombo on the “interests” of P2

The case is back in the news Aldo Moro following the statements made by General Roberto Juccithe man in command of the intervention team for the release of the head of the DC, who claimed as in the affair “P2 was also involved“. Confirming these theses is one of the most expert former magistrates on the subject, Gherardo Columbus. “When General Jucci says that Moro's death it was fine with everyone, is not making an unreasonable statement. There P2 – explains the former judge of the Mani Pulite pool to Repubblica – he worked to overcome the conventio ad excludendum of the Italian Communist Party with a view to its westernization which would definitively make it disengaged from the Soviet Union“. Colombo claims that former Interior Minister Francesco Cossigaon the case Moro had his hands tied.

“Who chose the members of the crisis committee that handled the affair, filling it with P2 members? It was the Minister of the Interior, they were “suggested” to him?. In short, Cossiga – Colombo asks Repubblica – it was free to choose? Free from the influences of others (and also from your own political beliefs)? Does his torment depend on having put before saving Aldo Moro's life other needs that the rescue prevented?”. Colombo then reveals a sensational backstory on the papers found of the P2.

“March 17, 1981 – says the former magistrate to Repubblica – let's discover the cards Licio Gelli and at the beginning of September the Court of Cassation said that the prosecutor's office was responsible for the investigations into P2 Rome. At the time of discovery we feared that i Services they would come and stealthily take back the cards, that's why we had photocopied and hidden copies of the most important documents; they didn't take it that way, the system made it so became harmless only a few months later. Some of the documentation was found in one suitcase, an often forgotten detail. Meaning he was clearly going to be taken elsewhere. Indeed, the P2 archive was stored in Uruguay“.