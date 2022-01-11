After the GME had to be canceled for two years in a row for well-known reasons, the time has finally come again this year: the fourth Ghent Motor Event will take place on 24 April!

Just like the previous editions, this year will again be a day full of free test rides with all brands, a real bikers market (including an accessories village, an informative corner, an adventure corner…), a custom, café racer & scrambler meeting, a kids corner with Kiddimotorace and bouncy castle, demonstrations, food trucks plus a large terrace, a mapped out tour route and much, much more.

Book that day in your agenda, and follow the Ghent Motor Event Facebook page for updates of all kinds.

What? Ghent Motor Event, 4th Edition

When? Sunday 24 April 2022, from 9 am to 6 pm

True? Yachtdreef, Ghent.

Entrance, parking and toilets are free