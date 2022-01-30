With an official press release Ghenos Games has officially announced all the titles it will release over the next few weeks. The Italian company has an extremely competitive February since it will launch 6 titles on our market ranging from the simplest casual games to titles with a very high level of competition. Without wasting time, we leave you below the titles that have been announced with their brief description:

Beyond the Sun

The first game from Ghenos Games that we mention is a space civilization title characterized by high strategic and tactical depth, and based on mechanics of worker placement, technology tree and area control. In the 23rd century, humanity faces extinction on a dying planet. In a last ditch effort, the entire human species has joined forces to create the technology needed to travel beyond the solar system. In Beyond the Sun players collectively determine humanity’s progress at the dawn of the Space Navigation Era and in the meantime compete with each other to establish themselves as the dominant faction in economic development, science and political influence on the Galaxy.

The faction that has the most Victory Points obtained by developing technologies, improving the economy, controlling and colonizing Systems, reaching milestones and taking advantage of in-game events wins the game. Beyond the Sun was recognized as one of the most interesting expert games of recent yearsreceiving numerous critical acclaim and international award nominations.

Designed: Dennis K. Chan

Artwork: Franz Vohwinkel

No. of players: 2-4

Age: 14-99

Duration: approx. 100 ‘

Recommended price: € 89.90

Day one: January 28th

Jekyll vs Hyde

Jekyll vs. Hyde is a two-player tricks game based on the famous short story The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson. Dr. Jekyll will have to protect his mind from Mr. Hyde’s ferocious attacks and keep the secret of his dual nature. Mr. Hyde will have to dominate Dr. Jekyll for his identity to prevail.

In the Ghenos Games game, divided into three rounds, one player plays as Dr. Jekyll, while the other as Mr. Hyde. At the end of each round the number of tricks each player has won in this round is compared and the lowest score is subtracted from the highest score (for example, if Dr. Jekyll won 6 tricks and Mr. Hyde won 4 taken, the final result is 6-4 = 2). This result indicates how many spaces the Identity Token will move to Mr. Hyde’s side. Evil is relentless! Even if Dr. Jekyll has won more tricks than Mr. Hyde, the marker will advance to Mr. Hyde’s side.. Mr. Hyde wins the moment the Identity marker reaches the last space of the Identity Track. Dr. Jekyll, on the other hand, wins if after the three rounds the marker has not reached the end of the track; he finally escapes the grim influence of his evil personality.

Creator: Geonil

Artwork: Vincent Dutrait

No. of players: 2

Age: 10-99

Duration: approx. 20 ‘

Recommended price: € 19.90

Day one: February 4th

Escape the Dark Castle: Scourge of the Undead Queen and Blight of the Plague Lord

Escape the Dark Castle, the fantasy adventure game that has conquered so many players and non-players thanks to its dark atmosphere and retro style, is enriched with three expansions, and should be mentioned among the most important titles of Ghenos Games coming soon. In the adventure Scourge of the Undead Queen players must oppose the Undead Queenas new comrades enter and powerful allies lend their support in the desperate endeavor.

In Blight of the Plague Lord the Plague Lord, a monstrous mass of dripping pustules, has taken possession of the territory, bringing a new kind of danger to the dark castle, a threat more fearsome than any creature: the plague. The three expansions introduce new rules, characters and content to increase and give more depth to the adventures. For a completely new experience, Chapter cards can be played as separate adventures. Alternatively, the contents of each individual expansion can be mixed with those of the base game Escape the Dark Castle to get more variety.

Creators: Alex Crispin, Thomas Pike, James Shelton

Artwork: Alex Crispin

No. of players: 1-4

Age: 14-99

Duration: approx. 30 ‘

Recommended price: € 24.90

Day one: February 4th

Terraforming Mars – Ares Expedition

Terraforming Mars – Ares Expedition is an engine building card game, in which players control interplanetary corporations with the aim of making Mars habitable and profitable. Players carry out this process by investing Mega Credits in project cards.

The game is played in rounds, during which players choose one of 5 phases, determining which activities will take place during that round. This means that each round is different from the previous one, and can consist of building new project cardsin general or specific actions of some projects, in the production of income and resources (plants and heat), or in research, in order to draw additional project cards.

In order to win, players will need to accumulate a high terraforming rate and as many Victory Points as possible, increasing the global parameters: Oceans, Oxygen and Temperature. THEThe terraforming rate also determines the basic income of each Corporation and awards additional victory points. At the end of the game, additional victory points are gained by building blueprints and other actions taken during the game.

The game belongs to the line created by Jacob Fryxelius and the staff of FryxGames. Like its predecessor, too Ares Expedition it is characterized by accurate scientific consistency. Compared to the base game, this spin-off stands out for the shorter duration of each game. The box contains over 200 cards with beautiful and evocative illustrations.

Creators: Sydney Engelstein, Jacob Fryxelius, Nick Little

Artwork: William Bricker, Garrett Kaida, Nio Mendoza, Justine Nortjé, Naomi Robinson, Andrei Stef

No. of players: 1-4

Age: 14-99

Duration: 45-60 ′

Recommended price: € 44.90

Day one: February 11th

Similo – Harry Potter

Ghenos Games brings to the Italian market Like Harry Potter (we talked about it here), published by Horrible Guild in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. This new Wizarding World edition of the acclaimed deduction game will have Harry Potter fans trying to guess a secret character from the Harry Potter universe from among the twelve displayed on the table. A player will have to play the character cards from their hand as clues, stating whether they are similar or different from the secret character.

Similo Harry Potter includes more than 30 famous characters from the wizarding world, such as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape and many more. Similo Harry Potter is a fantastic addition to the Similo series, which has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide.

Creators: Hjalmar Hach, Pierluca Zizzi, Martino Chiacchiera

Artwork: Naïade

No. of players: 2+

Age: 7-99

Duration: 10 ‘

Recommended price: € 11.90

Day one: February 25th

Top Ten

Top Ten is a collaborative party game in which players will have to use their inventiveness to respond to the theme at stake, depending on the intensity. One player in turn, Captain Ten, will have to sort out the other players’ answers.

At each turn, a theme is chosen that indicates a scale of intensity of the responses (eg from the most useful to the least useful, from the worst to the best, …). The players will have to give answers with intensity based on the number of the secret card they have in hand, from number 1 to number 10. Captain Ten will have to guess the order of the answers. If the players manage to make it through the fifth round, without having accumulated all the Poop tokens, they will win the game together!