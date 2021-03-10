Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, stressed the importance of building strong and resilient health systems capable of facing challenges and emergency conditions and anticipating potential future dangers to human health, stressing that the health of societies is an investment in their future and not just a burden and a cost they bear Governments, what makes it imperative to benefit from the experience of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) in developing health sectors on the basis of flexibility and readiness.

This came in a speech by a president who inaugurated the works of the second day of the dialogues of the World Government Summit, which is organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, and concludes today, with the participation of government officials, international experts, scholars and business leaders. And discusses the future of vital sectors and the main trends over the next few years.

Ghebreyesus thanked the UAE government for hosting this very important international dialogue, and said: “When I spoke at the World Government Summit in 2018, I emphasized the necessity of investing in universal health coverage and health security, as two sides of the same coin in order to prepare for future epidemics. The future is now present, as the Covid-19 pandemic turned our world upside down, and showed the importance of strong and resilient health systems.

He added: “In addition to effective public health measures, vaccines now give us hope in controlling this pandemic, but we will only be able to do so by distributing a fair distribution of vaccines between countries. The greater the chance of the virus to spread, the greater its ability to mutate in ways that weaken the effectiveness of vaccines. ».

He indicated that focusing on restricting the distribution of the vaccine to the national levels of countries will prolong the duration of the epidemic, and the human and economic suffering that accompanies it, and said: “Despite the help that vaccines provide, we will still face many of the same previous challenges. Health should not be seen as a cost that we have to reduce. As an investment in a productive and strong population, and a key to sustainable development. ”

In the conclusion of his speech, Ghebreyesus affirmed the WHO’s constant and continuous commitment to support all countries in building robust health systems, so that we can enjoy a safer, healthier and more just world. “Health is not simply a product of strong and prosperous countries, it is the basis of social, economic and political stability,” he said.