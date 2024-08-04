In his inauguration speech, Ghazouani affirmed his commitment to “doing everything in his power to live up to their aspirations and achieve their hopes.”

In an interview conducted by The Sunday Times with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, it says that he answered most questions directly and gave a “sarcastic” smile when discussing thorny topics such as the Wagner Group.

The British newspaper added that the Russian paramilitary organization, which was renamed the “Africa Corps” after the death of its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, cooperated with several countries on Mauritania’s doorstep to wreak havoc on jihadist groups and the local population.

Asked by The Sunday Times whether he considered Wagner a mercenary group, a terrorist group or part of the Russian military, Ghazouani said: “Mali has always told us that it is a Russian state group.” “If people want to call it Wagner, that’s fine. It doesn’t matter to us. We don’t have Wagner here.”

In another question, the newspaper said that there were suggestions that the United States might want to send troops to Mauritania after they left Niger, and Ghazouani replied: “I can tell you that the Americans have never asked this question. In general, in our country, we do not prefer that. They are partners and friends, but we do not have a military base here.”

Asked about the natural gas reserves under the sea, which the British newspaper says could support an economy the size of Germany for five years, Ghazouani said: “We will not eat what we do not have. When we get it, we will eat it.”

On the subject of illegal migration through Mauritania, Ghazouani said: “The gendarmerie picks up bodies on the coast almost every day.” “Migration touches everything. It is not something we can eliminate.”