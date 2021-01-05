A sensational case of murder has come to light in the rivalry of panchayat elections in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. In Gossainia village of Dullahapur police station area of ​​the district, a young man named Rahul Yadav was shot dead by the overbearing people. It is alleged that someone had torn the poster of Dabangg, who was preparing to contest for Pradhani. The young man has been murdered in the same dispute. The police have registered a case against six people, including two close brothers in the case. Along with this, raids are also being conducted in search of the accused. Although all the accused are absconding.According to police, the matter has been reported as of Monday night. Rahul Yadav was talking to his neighbor. Meanwhile, some people reached the spot and fired a fire in Rahul’s chest and escaped. Hearing the sound of firing, people nearby reached the spot, but found Rahul lying there in a wounded condition. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The accused had threatened to be seen

Rahul’s family told in Tahrir that Monu Yadav of the village is in the process of contesting the election of the village head. Two days ago, his posters in the village were torn by someone. Monu felt that this was done by his opponent Rahul. Two days ago, there was an argument between Sonu and Rahul. Sonu and her brother Monu had threatened to see her.

Police case against six people

Monu Yadav Rehti is also accused of killing the head husband of Malipur village, Dinesh Maurya. In this connection, Rahul’s uncle Bhullan Yadav has given nomination against six including two of his own brothers from the village to the Tehir police station. The police registered a case and raided the prospective targets of the accused along with CO Bhukkuda Suresh Sharma, Dullahapur Police Station Panneelal Heavy Force, but they were not found anywhere.