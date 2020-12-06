Highlights: Advocate Ansari’s lawyers filed in the ADJ court on 24 December

Ghazipur

The anticipatory bail plea of ​​Afshan Ansari, wife of Bahubali Mukhtar Ansari, has been revoked. Afshan’s lawyers filed an application in this regard on December 24 in the ADJ court. The date of January 4 was set for hearing on the application. Afshan Ansari filed an anticipatory bail application to avoid arrest in the Ghazal Hotel case.

A total of 12 people, including Afshan and his sons, have been accused of forgery in registering the land of Ghazal Hotel. It is alleged that Ansari brothers used fake documents to acquire land for the construction of Ghazal Hotel owned by them. A total of 12 people, including Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan Ansari and their sons, were booked in Sadar Kotwali in August this year.

Bail petition was canceled earlier also

The district administration has already demolished some of the illegally constructed first floor and some parts of the ground floor of the Ghazal Hotel in order to get the master plan constructed off the pass map. To avoid arrest in a criminal case filed for illegal land acquisition for Ghazal Hotel, both Mukhtar’s sons filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court of Additional Sessions Judge III on December 10, which was earlier quashed. In the same land acquisition case, the bail of Mukhtar’s wife Afshan has also been revoked. The case of Ansaris is under consideration in the court of ADJ (Third) Laxmikant Rathore. Judge Rathore rejected his bail application after hearing the arguments of Afshan Ansari’s lawyers.

Four accused are in jail

So far, a total of 4 accused out of 12 in this case are in jail. During the hearing on Monday, Afshan’s lawyers argued that his client had bought the land in a proper manner, the land papers have been disturbed by the people from whom the Ansaris have bought the land. ADJ (Third) Laxmikant Rathore rejected the bail application, rejecting the arguments of the Ansaris’ counsel.