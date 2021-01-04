East Delhi BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is trying to reduce the height of Yamunapar’s garbage is dumped on the Ghazipur landfill site in East Delhi, has claimed that for the past one and a half years, he has been continuously doing it Due to the efforts, the height of Ghazipur landfill site has now reduced by 12 meters from the top.Gambhir said that the initial results of our hard work of about one and a half years are now coming forward and the height of this mountain of garbage is decreasing. I would like to tell the people of East Delhi that this is just the beginning and we will not stop until we completely remove this mountain of garbage.

This landfill site is the major cause of pollution

According to Gambhir, the Ghazipur landfill site, where the entire East MCD waste is dumped, had reached a height of 65 meters. Since becoming the MP of East Delhi, his top priority was to reduce the height of the mountain of garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site, which is the main cause of pollution in the area and due to which the people of the area are bad. Is kind of stricken

Claimed 12 meters reduction in height

Gambhir said that in order to achieve this goal, he held a series of meetings with officials of various departments, took necessary steps for disposal of waste from the funds of MP funds, arranged resources and the East MCD also empowered in this direction. Having worked hard to reduce the height of the garbage mountain. The same has now come to the fore and we have been able to reduce the height of Ghazipur landfill site by 12 meters.

24-hour work continues for waste disposal

Gambhir said that the East MCD has deployed 15 trommels to treat waste accumulated over the years by digging here. Various types of excavators, trucks, loaders and other machinery have also been provided here for digging and transporting the waste to the trommel, with the help of which the work is going on round the clock.

Electricity and manure being made from waste

The treated debris is being used in the Biodiversity Park being constructed at NTPC Badarpur. Separate dumpers were arranged to reach it, while the rest of the material used for the garbage plant here is being used to generate electricity.