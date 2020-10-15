IAS Soumya Pandey, posted as SDM of Modinagar, Ghaziabad, has been transferred to Kanpur. Saumya came into the limelight when she was seen working with her daughter in the office. Kovid, assuming his responsibility in the terrible phase of the 19 pandemic, reached office after only 22 days and took over his office. Along with her care, she is doing her work with full responsibility while also taking care of the daughter completely.Here, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has transferred Saumya to Kanpur country. Soumya has been made the CDO of Kanpur Dehat. From here the distance to their original residence has reduced.

Soumya is from Prayagraj

Soumya Pandey, originally from Prayagraj, is a 2017 batch IAS officer. Currently, Modinagar was posted as SDM in Ghaziabad. Soumya Pandey has performed her duty well since this appointment even in this corona period. During this time, she gave birth to a daughter. Soumya took leave of just 22 days after giving birth to the daughter and took up her job again. Now she was seen working in her office with her daughter on her lap.

Important precautions are taken keeping the child in mind

IAS Soumya Pandey said that it is her responsibility to judge with the post she has been placed. She has also supervised several hospitals during Corona. Keeping in mind Kovid-19, she takes special care of her as well as the baby girl. She also sanitizes all the files repeatedly.



Saumya said, Ghaziabad district administration gave a lot of support

She said that she has received great support from the Ghaziabad district administration since her pregnancy and all the subordinate employees have also supported her. Completed all work on time. The Ghaziabad district administration has supported him like a family. Therefore, it becomes his duty now to fulfill his responsibility while playing the religion of the mother.