Ghaziabad: Police have arrested Ajay’s female friend Pinky Bhati in connection with the murder of Ghaziabad businessman Ajay Panchal. According to the police, Ajay Panchal had a friendship with a woman named Pinki Bhati and often met her. Pinky and her husband hatched a conspiracy to take advantage of this illicit relationship. According to the police, Bunty conspired to blackmail Ajay Panchal by making a video of Pinky and Ajay’s illicit relationship.

According to the police, Pinky called Ajay to meet on Monday and then Bunty and his friends already on the terrace came into the room. On getting red handed, they started demanding money. In the meantime, after the Guttham Guthha, Bunty and Kamal strangled Ajay Panchal and killed him.

According to the police, Bunty was already aware of the illicit relationship between his wife Pinky and Ajay. That is why he hatched this conspiracy of blackmailing with his wife. But when Ajay opposed them, they killed him.

After the murder, he took Ajay’s car to the nearby Haj House and parked it. Then in the night, in an auto, Ajay’s body was also taken away on the link road. According to the police, during the investigation of the case, the police investigated hundreds of CCTVs after leaving Ajay’s factory.

Ajay’s call details were also investigated and finally a CCTV was seen entering Ajay Pinky’s house. Based on this video, the police reached Pinky Bhati and when questioned strictly by it, she blushed. Pinky confesses that she, along with her husband Bunty and her friend, has killed Ajay Panchal.

During the investigation, the police also found the CCTV video in which Bunty and his accomplice are seen carrying Ajay’s corpse in an auto in the dark of night. At present, both Bunty and Kamal are absconding and the police is looking for them.

