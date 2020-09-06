Highlights: Used to call with foreign code numbers, only to pressurize to make connections

Many women accepted the matter, some changed due to fear, the 5th pass is a 22-year-old accused man

Cyber ​​cell clamps down on the accused after complaining to Kavinagar police station in Ghaziabad district.

Ghaziabad

The cyber cell has arrested a young man who harassed women of many states including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra on WhatsApp, just for hobbies. While taking action after the report lodged in Kavinagar police station area, the police were shocked when police arrested Rohtak (Haryana) resident and examined his mobile. The mobile had numbers and chats from over 500 women.

CO First Abhay Mishra said that the name of the accused is Deepak. He was harassing women using some apps. After the complaint, the accused has been reached while acting through IP address. Police is investigating his mobile. According to police, the accused is 5th pass and is 22 years old. During interrogation, he said that he liked to talk to girls only, but found no way to talk to them when he had no girlfriend.

Used the app for messages and calls

Police said that the accused young man used to dial any number, if he was picked up by the woman, he would save it and start messaging WhatsApp. Used to use the app for messages and calls, in which foreign numbers used to be shown instead of showing their number. In the case of the accused in the case of Kavinagar police station, the numbers with the ID of South Korea and the Philippines were used.

Nudely used to make video calls

The inquiry revealed that the accused first tried to talk only. After this, he used to send pornographic videos. He used to call them naked at any time of the day and threatened them to come in the same way. When some women blocked her number, she started harassing other numbers. During interrogation, the accused stated that his motive was only to create physical relations. For this he used to harass women. He has even threatened to defame some.

Many women accepted the matter due to fear

Police investigation has revealed that some women in Haryana got upset with the accused and obeyed him. However, for fear of slander, he did not complain about it. Which encouraged him. This boy started harassing even more women. The CO said that the biggest reason for not having complaints against the accused in this case.

A woman freshly accused came in hold

The CO said that the biggest thing in this case was to be a complaint. Most of the women either changed the number or obeyed the accused. When a woman lawyer from Kavinagar police station area in Ghaziabad harassed her, she showed courage and got a case registered in this case. After this, the police could reach the accused.

Women have to come forward if cyber bullying is to be stopped

In Kavinagar police station, the woman who complained in this case said that even before being arrested, the youth had sent messages and videos to them. He told that if cyber bullying (harassing the internet with dirty language, photographs or threats) is to be stopped, women will have to come forward, it will not stop from changing or blocking numbers. Till such time, there will be no action on the accused after the complaint in such cases.

3 accused for harassing women arrested in 10 days

The police said that in this case, the police will also have to simplify the system of filing a complaint, instead of filing a police report in the police station, the victim starts questioning itself. CO Abhay Mishra said that in such a case, women should lodge a complaint at their nearest police station, the team will arrest those who do so and take action. In the last 10 days, 3 accused who harassed women have been arrested.