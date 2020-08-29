Highlights: Raid, liquor and hookah were arranged in the hotel in Rajendra Nagar

Tobacco hookah used to give minors Rs 300 to 500 an hour

Ghaziabad came to Delhi due to strictness, caught

Ghaziabad

Amid growing infection of the Corona epidemic, a major case of negligence has been reported in Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi. Police arrested 19 people by hitting them red at a hotel in Rajendra Nagar before the liquor and hookah party started. These include 14 people from Delhi besides the hotel manager and party organizer. The hotel is also connected to a well-known brand. Police claim that even the minors were provided drugs with money.

CO Border Keshav Kumar said that such a party was reported late Thursday night at Hotel Royal Palace. When the police team reached the spot at around 2 pm, preparations for the party were going on there. Tobacco hookahs with liquor were arranged for customers. They could not show if the police asked the hotel staff for permission to serve alcohol and tobacco. This is followed by Hotel Manager Hyder Chaudhary with Aslam Ali, Fariyad Baig, Ballu, Gulzar, Asif, Imran, Ravi Kumar, Avinesh, Santkumar, Monu, Rajeev, Mohammad Salim, Sharif Ahmed, Mohammad Ashfaq, Arif, Azharuddin, Asman Ansari and Bhupendra Was arrested. This party was organized by Bhupendra. Most of the accused were from Dayalpuri, Delhi.

Used to give intoxication even to minors

Sahibabad police station in-charge Anil Kumar Shahi said that a hookah bar was being run illegally in this hotel. There were often such parties here. People were served addicts in these. The inquiry revealed that minors between 12 and 17 years were also given hookah in the hotel. They were charged Rs 300 to Rs 500 per hour in return. Police is making information about their entire network.

Strictness in Delhi, so chose Ghaziabad

Inquiries have revealed that illegal work was being done here under the guise of being associated with the famous hotel chain. Police are strict about such a party in Delhi under lockdown rules. Because of this, the accused had a party in the hotel in Rajendra Nagar. They were told that the hotel is connected to a big brand, so police does not come here. People of Delhi had a party here in this affair. Police recovered hookah and other belongings from the hotel.