Despite all the toughness in Uttar Pradesh, criminals are not able to control them. Incidents like rape, murder, kidnapping and robbery are constantly increasing. The new case is from Ghaziabad, where an industrialist was killed. His body was found lying on the roadside in Link Road in the early hours of Tuesday and his car was found abandoned near Haj House. The industrialist was missing since Monday afternoon. His corpse was found on Tuesday morning. The family members have spoken of murder after their demise. However, the police has started investigating the case.Ajay Panchal was one of the well-known industrialists of Ghaziabad. He was the owner of Allied Cable Factory. Ajay lived with his family in Rajendra Nagar. Ajay left for home at around one in the afternoon, asking to have lunch from the factory. He also spoke to his wife before leaving the factory.

Went home to eat food from the factory

Even after he left the factory, when he did not reach home, his wife called him. He called at the factory when the mobile switch was off. He was told from the factory that Ajay had left for home a long time ago. Waited a little more from his wife and then informed the family.

Did not reach home and mobile switched off

Ajay’s family members started asking him to the homes of friends and relatives. Ajay’s brother Kuldeep Tyagi informed about this in Sahibabad police station till evening. The police started the search by reporting the disappearance of the industrialist on the complaint of the family members.

The car was found standing late at night

Police said late night Ajay’s car was found abandoned near Haj House. His body was found lying on the roadside in Link Road in the early hours of Tuesday. There were bruises on his body. It is feared that Ajay has been killed by strangulation. Ajay neither got his mobile nor his purse.

Fear of strangulation

The body of Ajay has been taken by the police and sent for postmortem. People from the surrounding area are being questioned. Police has started investigating all CCTV footage in and around Link Road, Rajendra Nagar and Haj House areas. The family members have expressed suspicion of Ajay being kidnapped and murdered.