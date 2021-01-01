Highlights: Complaining about the customer care number of an app from Google cost the young man

Call fraudsters started going and took out 93 thousand 500 rupees from the young man’s account

In case of transactions, remove the number from the official website of the bank or a wallet.

Ghaziabad

To solve the problem of non-credit card bill in Ghaziabad, it was expensive for the young man to complain to Google with an app number. The call started going to the fraudsters and they sent a link and took out 93 thousand 500 rupees from the youth’s account. The money was withdrawn while on the victim’s call.

The victim has given a complaint in this case to Sihani Gate Police Station. After which the police station is investigating the case with the help of cyber cell. According to the information, Pintu Kumar, who lives in Patel Nagar, is a supervisor in a paint company. He said that on December 23, he deposited a bill of Rs 1247 on his Axis Bank credit card through the PhonePe app.

What is the whole matter?

The victim received a call from the bank on December 28 stating that his bill had not been deposited. He told the executive the transaction number and said that he had filled the bill with PhonePe (mobile app). He said that we have not received your payment. Talk to the customer care of PhonePe app. After this, he searched the customer care number of PhonePe app on Google. He called the 10-digit number there at the top.

The caller spoke to the victim as a customer care officer and asked for complete information in the name of help. He then sent a link and a code to his mobile, assuring help. Accused said that first you click on this link and enter the code, after that fill your bank details.

On doing so, the money will be immediately returned to their account. He came to her and did as she said. 93 thousand 500 rupees were removed from his account as soon as he entered the details. After withdrawing the money, when he called the number again, he started telling the switch off.

‘Take the number from the official website’

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest that the thugs have cheated the victim’s mobile through links and codes. CO Cyber ​​Cell Abhay Kumar Mishra said that due to continuous fraud, people get to know about remote apps and other web pages. In such a situation, thugs are also changing. In this case the mobile has been hacked by sending a link.

He said that the number that the victim had taken from Google is not connected to PhonePe. The thugs had entered their number by editing the number on the page. He said that in cases related to transactions, remove the number from the official website of the bank or any wallet.

Keep these things in mind

-Never search the number of a company or bank on Google, by forging fraud on Google and putting your number in the name of the company and when you call that number, they trap you in their web. Apart from this, do not ask for the company or bank number from anyone by posting on Facebook or Twitter. May be the fraudster misleads you and loses you by giving you your number instead of the right number.

-If you have any problem with the bank or any company and want to complain about it, then the best option is to go to the office of that company or bank and compile.

If it is not possible to complain physically, then go to the Twitter handle of the said company and follow the message company first, then go to the option of message and message your complaint.

If you do not run Twitter, then you can go to the website of the said company and go to the section of contact us or help and take the company number and call the same number.

After receiving a complaint on your behalf, if a call comes and the caller asks for information related to your account or card while assuring you of the resolution of the related matter, do not tell them all. Apart from this, do not download any kind of app on your phone.

– In some cases it is seen that the fraudster makes a call by becoming a bank worker or an employee of the said company and sends a link to solve the problem. After clicking on the link, a form opens and in that it asks you to fill your information. As soon as the information is filled, the fraudster enters your account. In such a situation, if someone calls and sends the link, then do not click on it.

– The bank’s number is also written on its passbook, debit card and credit card. You can also call from there by taking the number.

– If you want to make a complaint about the transaction done on Paytm, Google-Pay or PhonePe, one option is to click on the transaction. Click on the help option below. After this, you will see some options, in which you can choose and submit your problem.



How to change the number

When you search about a place or company on Google, there comes a phone number with a lot of detail. According to Google’s User Generated Content Policy, the information provided on Google Maps or Google Search is editable. Taking advantage of this, fraudsters edit these information and put their number here.