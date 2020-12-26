Immunization of the Corona vaccine news is going to start soon in India. While the government is planning for this, on the other hand, the thugs have seen an opportunity in this too. Cyber ​​thugs have started cheating people in the name of greed to register and get vaccinated early. One such case has emerged from the crossing republic of Ghaziabad.Arun, who lives in the crossing republic, has stated in his complaint to the police that on Wednesday he received a call and the caller told himself from the health department in Delhi. They were told that vaccination would begin in January. For this, it is necessary to register first. Those who get this registration will be vaccinated first.Arun said that for the safety of the family, I gave the wife, daughter and my name. After this, a form was sent to me and I was asked to give 2 thousand rupees along with the complete details of the family member. We filled and submitted three forms. But later the mobile stopped. When the mobile stopped, he realized that he was cheating and reached the police station to complain. The police has now started investigating the case.Let me tell you that this is not the first case where there has been an attempt to cheat people in the name of Corona vaccine. An attempt was made to make a student a victim of fraud in Bhopal in the name of registering for a vaccine. Accusing the student of not registering early, he had asked for the OTP, promising to end the vaccine. However, he escaped being a victim of fraud due to the understanding of the student. He has complained about this in a cyber cell.

Cyber ​​cell official alerts people

Rajat Saklecha, ASP, Cyber ​​Cell Bhopal said that we have also issued a guideline that any link coming in the name of Kovid-19 vaccine, do not share it, do not click at all. If you do this then you may be cheated. Fraudsters say that the OTP that has come to you is the registration of Kovid-19. ASP said that while he is of OTP transaction and as soon as someone gives this OTP to the front, the money is deducted from his bank account.



Nbt view

There is hardly anyone in the country who is not waiting for the corona vaccine. Everyone would like to get a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus. However, it is a different matter that the government itself has made it clear that in the initial phase of vaccination, this vaccine will not be administered to all people, but will be applied to the Kovid Warriors (doctors, nurses, health workers etc.), the elderly and other such needy ones first. But this is still not known to a large population whose cyber thugs are taking advantage of this. The cases of fraud in the name of Kovid-19 vaccine from different parts of the country are proof of this. In case of fraud, the law will do its job, but before that we need to remain alert and keep our eyes and ears open.