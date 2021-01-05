The Yogi government took serious action after the death of 25 people due to the collapse of the roof of a cremation ground in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad. After this, the case of irregularity in making the roof of the cremation ground is now coming to the fore. On the other hand, so far, there has been a fifth arrest in this accident.

In this case, UP Police has arrested Sanjay Garg, an associate of builder Ajay Tyagi. In a statement to the police, Ajay Tyagi has said that Rs 16 lakh was given to the Executive Officer and JE to increase the budget. It is worth mentioning that on Sunday, the lenter fell on the people who were attending the last rites at the cremation ground of Muradnagar. 25 people died while 17 were injured after being buried under the debris of the lenter. All the people had reached the funeral of one person. This accident happened in Ukhalarsi of Muradnagar.

Jayaram, a fruit seller living in Muradnagar, died on Sunday morning. Jairam’s family members and his friends came to attend his funeral at the crematorium in Muradnagar. When it started raining after the funeral, people stood under the lanter to avoid the rain. At the same time, the letter fell down.

Here, angry with the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the responsible contractors and engineers to compensate for the loss of government money in the construction work, as well as the assistance given to the family of the deceased. The compensation amount being given to the dependents along with the loss will be repaid from the contractor and officers for the first time.

In a meeting with officers on Tuesday, the Chief Minister made it clear that if the quality of construction works is less than the standard, then DM and commissioner will be responsible for it. Action will also be taken against the DM and Commissioner along with contractors and engineers. Yogi Adityanath said that a task force has been constituted to check the quality of construction works in every district. The task force will conduct surprise checks of the quality of all the construction works in the district.

