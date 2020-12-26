The dead would never come again, but now with the help of science and technology, they are definitely found smiling in others. Syed Rafat Parveen (41), a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was transplanted to four people after he was declared brain. Rafat’s family is proud that she gave life to many on the go.Ruffat’s brain veins suddenly started bleeding last week. The team of doctors at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Vaishali tried hard to save him but Rafat’s condition deteriorated. She finally lost the battle of life on Thursday. The doctors declared him brain dead. After the consent of the woman’s family, the doctors decided to donate the organ. His heart, kidney and liver were isolated.

Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal, Vice President (Operation) of the hospital said that after the family’s consent, he immediately informed the National Organ and Transplant Organization. He said, the heart of the deceased was sent to Max Super Specialty Hospital Saket after making a green corridor. One kidney and liver two patients were transplanted to our hospital. The second kidney was transplanted to the Artemis Hospital in Gurugram in 45 minutes.

Dr. Sakal Krishan, Director of Heart Transplant, Max Saket, said, ‘A 56-year-old patient from Uttarakhand was saved by transplanting a heart. He was suffering from end stage heart failure. The patient is being monitored. His condition is improving.