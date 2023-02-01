The Emirates Health Services Corporation announced the “Ghiath” project for emergency and crisis management and ensuring business continuity, as part of the activities of the second day of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2023, under the slogan “We Create the Future of Health Care”.

Ghayath is considered a smart digital system and a central platform that includes health resource data in the institution, aimed at monitoring vital processes in the institution’s health facilities, predicting risks, ensuring effective and professional response, enhancing proactivity and flexibility in managing and sustaining operations, in addition to supporting integration efforts. And compatibility between the strategic partners, as the system was linked during the first phase with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the National Center of Meteorology, the National Ambulance, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, as notifications are currently being received from these authorities, each according to its scope of competence.

The system is intended to be linked with all health authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and will also be linked in the future with the Ministry of Interior. The second phase of the “Ghaith” system will see its support with artificial intelligence in terms of predicting the occurrence of risks, responding effectively, and recovering from crises.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Al-Olama, confirmed that the announcement of the “Ghiath” project comes within the framework of a series of projects announced and launched by the Foundation during the past days of the Arab Health Exhibition 2023, as part of its pioneering path aimed at developing the health care sector’s work system and enhancing its readiness. And his preparations for future challenges efficiently, to achieve the national strategies for enhancing the quality of life, and reaching a sustainable healthy future, in line with the visions and aspirations of the leadership that attaches great importance to the health sector.

For his part, the Director General of the Corporation, Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, confirmed that the “Ghiath” project is considered one of the pioneering projects that embody the leadership’s vision and aspirations, and contribute to strengthening the future health care sector, and enabling it to create a new era.