The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi launched the “Emirates Planting” initiative to plant mangrove trees for visitors to the COP28 conference. The initiative supports the United Nations’ sustainable development goals by taking urgent measures to address climate change. It also supports the strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, which is in line with the UAE’s goal. To plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

Through the initiative, mangrove trees will be planted using innovative methods, such as farming using drones. About 10 mangrove trees will be planted for each visitor participating in the conference, in the Marawah Marine Reserve, the port city and Jubail Island. The initiative contributes to highlighting the UAE’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality and promoting nature-based solutions to reduce the effects of climate change.