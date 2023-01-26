Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club signed a medical cooperation agreement and a strategic partner with Burjeel Hospitals. Safeer Ahmed, Operations Manager at Burjeel Holding, and Hamad Ahmed Al Hosani, Chief Partnership Officer at Burjeel Hospitals.

The conference revealed all aspects of cooperation included in the terms of the agreement, according to which all players, officials and members who hold Ghantoot Club membership cards benefit from the distinguished medical services provided by Burjeel Hospitals, as part of its continuous efforts to provide high-quality health care services to club members. The official medical partner of the club’s tournaments, the efforts and capabilities of Burjeel Hospitals will be available to provide medical advice, assistance and treatment as needed, and the medical team will also be responsible for meeting any medical emergencies during sporting events.

Burjeel Hospitals, owned by Burjeel Holding, provides medical and ambulatory services to the club, and the Burjeel Hospitals logo will appear on the Ghantoot polo shirts, as it will appear on the club and polo assets, and the “Burjeel Polo” team will be named during the 2023 season of His Highness the President of the UAE Polo Cup, which is organized by The club later during its season.

Khalid Saeed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, said: “We are pleased to welcome Burjeel Hospitals to the club, given the importance of these new partnerships for both parties, especially Ghantoot Club and its new medical partner, “Burjeel Hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain.” We are confident that these The partnership will revitalize our brand and add a new creative touch to the way we are seen this season, an investment in that medical partnership through which Burjeel hospitals, including the main facility Burjeel Medical City, meet the advanced healthcare needs of the community by treating all cases and providing high-level surgeries. level across disciplines.

For his part, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding, said: “We are proud to be associated with the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, and to support its mission to promote the development of sports and leisure activities in the Emirates, as the official medical sponsor of the founder of Emirati Polo, and we are committed to providing high-quality medical care to athletes, officials and members.” This partnership is testament to our commitment to providing the best quality medical care to the communities we serve, and we look forward to working closely with the club to ensure the success of this partnership, and to provide the best medical care to all involved in the events organized by the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club.”