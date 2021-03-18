Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Today, Thursday, the first day of the 21st edition of the President of the UAE Polo Cup was concluded, which is held without an audience, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed, President of the Ghantoot Polo and Horse Racing Club.

The first match between Ghantoot and Yas Holding team ended 9-6 at the Sheikh Zayed Polo Stadium, where Cesar Crespo scored two goals, Pablo Llorente (6 goals) and Marcos Araya, while Manuel Tokalino scored by Lias Holding. 4 goals ”, and Jacinto Crotto“ two goals ”.

The Habtoor Polo Team defeated its counterpart Abu Dhabi Polo Team with a score of 9-8, scoring for Habtoor, Mohammed Al Habtoor, Felix Essien, Facundo Sola, and Juan Juaric, and scoring for Abu Dhabi, Faris Al Yabhouni, Bottista Biggeri, Alfredo Capella and Gonzalo Deltour.

Next Sunday, two matches will be held, the first between the Abu Dhabi team and the Ghantoot team, at the Sultan bin Zayed Polo Stadium at 4:00 pm, and the second between the Yas Holding team and the Al Habtoor Polo team on the same stadium at 6:00 pm.