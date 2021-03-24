Ghantoot (Al Ittihad)

“Ghantoot” and “Al Habtoor” have qualified for the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State in its 21st edition, which is organized by the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and it will be held on Friday “Friday”, preceded by the “Abu Dhabi” confrontation And Yas Holding, on the third place.

The tournament had witnessed two matches in the last round of the first round to determine the ranking of the four teams, and to determine the first two teams to advance to the final match, as “Abu Dhabi” beat “Yas Holding” 11-10, while Fares Al-Yabhouni, Alfredo Kabila and Gonzalo Deltour scored the goals of Abu Dhabi. As for “Yas Holding”, Ali Al-Marri, Miguel Raphael, Jacinto Crotto and Manuel Tokalino were registered for.

“Ghantoot” succeeded in defeating “Al Habtoor” 9-10. “Ghantoot” scored the goals of Nasser Al Shamsi, Pablo Laurenti and Marcos Araya, and “Al Habtoor” scored the goals of “Al Habtoor” Juan Juaric, Facundo Sula, Felice Essien and Raja Abu Al Jabeen.

The championship is held without public attendance, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Emirates Polo Association, and the sponsorship of Yas International Holding Company, Yas International Real Estate Company, Kapikis.com and the Yas Channel.

The final match is transmitted through Abu Dhabi sports channels, in addition to the Ghantoot club platform on YouTube, in response to the precautionary measures taken by the club since the start of its current community sports season, under the directives of the senior leadership and the instructions of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and in accordance with the health protocol, in light of the exceptional circumstances that the world is experiencing Because of the “Corona” pandemic.