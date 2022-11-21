November 21, 2022 09:52
“Ghanem Al-Moftah”, who appeared with the famous American actor, Morgan Freeman, caught the attention of millions of people around the world, especially since he suffers from a rare disease he was born with and prevented the growth of the lower part of his body.
Yesterday evening, Sunday, the eyes of the entire world were not only directed to the most prominent global football event, but rather it was preoccupied with a young Qatari man who became the talk of social networking sites after he conquered it with his personality, fluency, determination and persistence at the opening of the World Cup.
The young man began his speech by reciting a verse from the Holy Quran at the ceremony, then he told his story in detail, as it inspired many as a strong example of challenging disability.
He emphasized that people with disabilities are able to give and are active in society, which is a message he aims to deliver.
He explained that he was born on May 5, 2002, with a rare condition known as Caudal Regression Syndrome (CDS), a rare disorder that causes problems with the development of the lower part of the body.
He also explained that he plays games such as ice skating, mountaineering, football, swimming, basketball and swimming, and he was able to dive 18 meters into the sea, despite his illness, stressing that sports helped him strengthen his muscles and rely on himself.
It is noteworthy that the young man had published, on Saturday evening, a picture of him on Twitter, commenting on it by saying, “Tomorrow,” indicating that he will be present at the opening of the 2022 World Cup.
And while he was a teenager, he was awarded the title of “Goodwill Ambassador” for the Reach Out to Asia Foundation (ROTA), and “Ambassador of Peace” for the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and an ambassador for the advertising campaign of the Qatar Financial Center. Today, the young man seeks to obtain a university degree and major in science. political, with the aim of joining the diplomatic corps and representing his country.
